Princess Aiko Turns 23; She Performed This Year First Official Duties Outside Tokyo Alone

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

Princess Aiko poses for photos on Nov. 22 in Tokyo.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Princess Aiko, the only child of the Emperor and Empress, turned 23 on Sunday.

This year, the princess graduated from Gakushuin University in Tokyo and began working at the Japanese Red Cross Society in April.

She spends a full and busy life as she works at the organization while performing official duties as an Imperial Family member, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Princess Aiko broke her heart over disasters such as the big earthquake and heavy rain that hit the Noto Peninsula in January and September, respectively. She mourns for the victims and sincerely hopes that affected people will be able to live in peace again as soon as possible.

At the Japanese Red Cross Society, the princess is involved in editing information magazines and managing events at the division for youths and volunteers. She works on daily tasks seriously while feeling a sense of fulfillment, according to the agency.

In February, she attended an Imperial luncheon for foreign guests for the first time, spending time with the Kenyan presidential couple. She seems to have realized that the event gave her an important opportunity to deepen understanding of their country and convey Japan’s attractiveness, the agency said.

In October, the princess performed her first official duties outside Tokyo alone, visiting Saga Prefecture in the southwestern region. During her stay, she watched competitions in the Japan Games and experienced the making of “washi” traditional Japanese paper. She is glad that the trip was fruitful, according to the agency.

The princess also attended many rituals at the Imperial Palace.

She celebrated the 90th birthdays of the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita and hopes for their long and healthy life.

Following the November death of Princess Yuriko, great-aunt of the Emperor, Princess Aiko attended a series of ceremonies including the “Renso no Gi” main funeral and mourned over her death.

The princess misses her cat Mi, who died in August, while she values the time she spends with her dog Yuri and cat Seven at the palace. In her spare time, she enjoys walking around inside the palace with her parents and playing volleyball with agency staff.