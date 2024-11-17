Traditional Rituals Held for Late Princess Yuriko of Japan

Pool / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita visit the residence of Prince Mikasa at the Akasaka Estate in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

Traditional ceremonies were held Saturday evening for the late Princess Yuriko at Prince Mikasa’s residence in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

Princess Yuriko died on Friday at the age of 101.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, the Ofunairi ritual of enshrining the body in a casket was held, attended by Princess Akiko and Princess Yoko, the daughters of Princess Yuriko’s son Prince Tomohito of Mikasa. Princess Akiko is serving in the role of chief mourner.

Princess Hisako of Takamado and her eldest daughter, Princess Tsuguko, were also present.

Later, members of the crown prince’s family joined the Haiketsu farewell ceremony to bid their final goodbyes to the late princess.

The Emperor and Empress, and the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita, visited Prince Mikasa’s residence earlier Saturday for a second day of condolences. In keeping with tradition, they will not attend the funeral.