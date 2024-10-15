Japan’s Emperor, Empress Attend Opening Ceremony of National Cultural Festival in Gifu; Emperor Expresses Sympathy for Victims of Recent Disasters in Noto Peninsula
12:46 JST, October 15, 2024
GIFU — The Emperor and Empress attended the opening ceremony of the 39th National Cultural Festival and the 24th National Arts and Culture Festival for Persons with Disabilities, in Gifu on Monday.
The Emperor opened his address by expressing his condolences for victims of the Jan. 1 earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture and recent heavy rain, and his sympathy for bereaved families and those affected by the disasters.
“I hope that reconstruction and recovery from the disasters will progress so that the people who suffered can return to their lives feeling safe as soon as possible,” the Emperor said. Speaking about the event, he said: “I hope that the appeal of local traditions and culture will be rediscovered and progress to the creation of new cultures.”
During the opening ceremony, a group that preserves Gojinjo-daiko, a type of traditional taiko drumming in the Nafune district in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, gave a performance hoping for the Noto region’s recovery. The Emperor and Empress enthusiastically applauded the powerful performance.
