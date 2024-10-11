Princess Aiko Visits Saga Pref. to Watch Japan Games; 1st Time to Perform Official Duties Outside Tokyo by Herself

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Aiko arrives at Saga Airport on Friday.

Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and the Empress, flew on a commercial flight from Haneda Airport in Tokyo to Saga Prefecture, which is hosting the 78th Japan Games, formally the National Sports Festival, on Friday morning.

This is the first time for the princess, who graduated from university and started working at the Japanese Red Cross Society this spring, to undertake official duties outside of Tokyo by herself.

The princess arrived at Saga Airport at about 11:30 a.m. She smiled and told Saga prefectural government officials who came to see her at the airport, “I am a little nervous. I ask you for your help for the next two days.”

During the two-day trip, the princess will watch an athletic event of the festival at a stadium in Saga and then visit the Saga Castle History Museum on Friday.

On Saturday, the princess will watch the festival’s judo matches at a multipurpose arena in the city before observing blood donation procedures at the Japanese Red Cross Society’s Saga blood center. The princess will return to Tokyo on Saturday evening.