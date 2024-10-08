Princess Kako Watches Women’s All Japan Tennis Championships in Tokyo
11:24 JST, October 8, 2024
Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princes Kiko, watched the second round of women’s singles at the All Japan Tennis Championships, which are supported by The Yomiuri Shimbun and other entities, at Ariake Colosseum in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.
Kako, who is the honorary president of the Japan Tennis Association, applauded the tennis players from her VIP seat as they engaged in intense rallies.
