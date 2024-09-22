Princess Kako Attends Tottori Music Event in Support of People with Disabilities

Pool / Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Left: Princess Kako shakes a maraca at the facility in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, on Saturday.

Right: Princess Kako gives a speech in sign language at the opening ceremony of the national high school sign language performance competition in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, on Sunday.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, visited a support facility for people with disabilities in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, on Saturday.

At the facility, a local music group made up of individuals with intellectual disabilities performed the hit song “Kaze ni Naritai” (I want to become the wind). Princess Kako joined in by shaking a maraca in her right hand and softly mouthing along to the song. She offered words of encouragement, saying, “I could feel everyone’s heartfelt emotions.”

On Sunday, she attended the national high school sign language performance competition, held in the city.