Princess Kako Attends Tottori Music Event in Support of People with Disabilities
15:56 JST, September 22, 2024
Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, visited a support facility for people with disabilities in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, on Saturday.
At the facility, a local music group made up of individuals with intellectual disabilities performed the hit song “Kaze ni Naritai” (I want to become the wind). Princess Kako joined in by shaking a maraca in her right hand and softly mouthing along to the song. She offered words of encouragement, saying, “I could feel everyone’s heartfelt emotions.”
On Sunday, she attended the national high school sign language performance competition, held in the city.
