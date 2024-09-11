Japan’s Crown Princess Kiko Turns 58

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

Crown Princess Kiko is seen with Crown Prince Akishino at their residence in Tokyo on Aug. 14.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Crown Princess Kiko, the wife of Crown Prince Akishino and the mother of Prince Hisahito, turned 58 on Wednesday.

In a written response to questions from the media, the Crown Princess said she was “overwhelmed with emotions” to see Prince Hisahito turn 18 on Friday.

She said she hopes her son, who is second in line to the throne, “will do each and every duty as an adult member of the Imperial Family carefully and gain experience.”

Crown Princess Kiko said she will respect her son’s decision on what path he will choose to pursue after graduating high school in March next year.

On her 29-year-old second daughter, Princess Kako, the Crown Princess said it was inspiring to see her carry out her engagements diligently.

The Crown Princess said she wishes for the happiness of her 32-year-old eldest daughter, Mako Komuro, who now lives in the United States after leaving the Imperial Family to marry commoner Kei Komuro in 2021.

Referring to a magnitude-7.6 earthquake that rocked the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on Jan. 1, the Crown Princess said she wishes good health for people who live there and those who have evacuated elsewhere.

She has missed some of her engagements this year, after feeling unwell from the end of last year. The Crown Princess said she is gradually getting better and has started to regain physical strength, after reconsidering her lifestyle and work routines.