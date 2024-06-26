Japan Emperor, Empress Attend Welcome Ceremony with King Charles, Queen Camilla
15:57 JST, June 26, 2024
LONDON — The Emperor and the Empress attended a welcome ceremony held in their honor in central London on Tuesday afternoon as part of their state visit to Britain. The ceremony was the first official event for the Imperial couple as state guests and the first event the Empress has attended on this visit.
Shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Imperial couple arrived by car at Horse Guards, the headquarters of the Household Cavalry located near Buckingham Palace, and genially shook hands with King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Following a 41-gun salute and a performance of the Japanese national anthem, they inspected the Grenadier Guards.
Later, seven horse-led carriages arrived in front of the ceremony attendees. The Emperor joined the king in the front carriage, followed by the Empress and the queen in the second carriage. The carriages paraded through the Mall, which leads to the palace. The Emperor and the Empress smiled at and waved to many people who gathered along the road, which was adorned with Japanese and British flags.
Before the ceremony, Prince William visited the Imperial couple at their hotel in London and accompanied them to the venue.
