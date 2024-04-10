Princess Aiko Visits Meiji Jingu Shrine for 1st Time; Offers Sacred Branch While Wearing Long White Dress, Hat
16:53 JST, April 10, 2024
Princess Aiko, the only child of the Emperor and Empress, visited Meiji Jingu shrine in Tokyo to mark the 110th anniversary of the death of Empress Dowager Shoken, the spouse of Emperor Meiji.
This was the first time that Princess Aiko visited Meiji shrine. Dressed in a long white dress and hat, Aiko walked slowly from the south gate to the front of the main shrine building. She then offered a tamagushi, a sacred tree branch, to the goddess, and bowed deeply.
Princess Aiko took the day off from the Japanese Red Cross Society, which she joined on April 1.
