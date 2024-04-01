Princess Aiko, Daughter of Emperor, Empress, Begins Working for Japanese Red Cross Society

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Aiko arrives at the Japanese Red Cross Society in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday morning.

Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, began working for the Japanese Red Cross Society in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

“It was a sobering feeling that I had taken my first step as a member of society,” the 22-year-old princess, dressed in a navy blue suit, told reporters with a smile at around 9:50 a.m. in front of the main gate of the JRCS.

The princess has been assigned to the youth and volunteer division of the JRCS.