Princess Aiko, Daughter of Emperor, Empress, Begins Working for Japanese Red Cross Society
12:26 JST, April 1, 2024
Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, began working for the Japanese Red Cross Society in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.
“It was a sobering feeling that I had taken my first step as a member of society,” the 22-year-old princess, dressed in a navy blue suit, told reporters with a smile at around 9:50 a.m. in front of the main gate of the JRCS.
The princess has been assigned to the youth and volunteer division of the JRCS.
