- Imperial Family
Emperor, Empress Visit Tokyo Art Exhibition; See Art Themed Around Environmental Crisis
13:47 JST, February 28, 2024
The Emperor and Empress visited the Mori Art Museum in Minato Ward, Tokyo on Tuesday to see the facility’s 20th anniversary exhibition, “Our Ecology: Toward a Planetary Living,” which is themed around environmental crisis.
The Imperial couple avidly looked at the exhibits and listened to explanations given by a guide.
“So many things fall on the ground,” the Emperor said, looking amazed as he examined an exhibit by a sculptor from New Zealand who embedded glass balls, metal pieces and various other materials that had fallen on the ground in locations such as Roppongi, Tokyo, into tiles of artificial marble.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JCG Captain Mistook ‘No. 1’ Position for Permission to Take off Prior to Haneda Accident; Voice Recorders Being Analyzed
-
Possibility of Warning-Level Snowfall in Tokyo’s 23 Wards; Heavy Snow Expected in Japan’s Kanto-Koshin Region (UPDATE 5)
-
Over 10 Killer Whales Trapped Amid Drift Ice Off Coast of Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula
-
Earthquake Measuring Magnitude 4.3 Hits Kyoto Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected (Update 1)
-
One Month to go Until the Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension; the “First Train” Sells Out in 1 Minute
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23
- Business, Labor Leaders Reaffirm Vow to Raise Wages in Shunto Talks
- Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager