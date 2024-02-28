Home>Society>Imperial Family
Emperor, Empress Visit Tokyo Art Exhibition; See Art Themed Around Environmental Crisis

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Emperor and Empress look at an exhibit from “Our Ecology: Toward a Planetary Living” at the Mori Art Museum on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:47 JST, February 28, 2024

The Emperor and Empress visited the Mori Art Museum in Minato Ward, Tokyo on Tuesday to see the facility’s 20th anniversary exhibition, “Our Ecology: Toward a Planetary Living,” which is themed around environmental crisis.

The Imperial couple avidly looked at the exhibits and listened to explanations given by a guide.

“So many things fall on the ground,” the Emperor said, looking amazed as he examined an exhibit by a sculptor from New Zealand who embedded glass balls, metal pieces and various other materials that had fallen on the ground in locations such as Roppongi, Tokyo, into tiles of artificial marble.

