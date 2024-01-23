- Imperial Family
Princess Kako Mourns Victims of Noto Peninsula Earthquake at Event for Mothers of Deaf Children in Tokyo
12:51 JST, January 23, 2024
Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended an event to praise mothers who raised children with hearing difficulties in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.
At the beginning of her address at the 46th meeting to honor mothers who raised hearing impaired children, the princess mourned victims of the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, using speech and sign language at the same time.
“My heart aches when I think of people living in such difficult circumstances,” the princess said, and then added in sign language, “I wish there will be a society where everyone can live with peace of mind.”
