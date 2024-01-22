Princess Aiko, Daughter of Emperor, Empress, to Work for Japanese Red Cross Society from April

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Princess Aiko is seen in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Jan. 1.

Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, has received a job offer from the Japanese Red Cross Society in Minato Ward, Tokyo, set to start from April 1 after her graduation from Gakushuin University, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The princess, 22, entered the Faculty of Literature, Gakushuin University, in April 2020, from Gakushuin Girls Senior High School, and is currently a senior at the Department of Japanese Language and Literature.

Last December, the princess submitted her graduation thesis on medieval waka poetry.