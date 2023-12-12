- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Princess Kako Attends Urban Greening Awards Ceremony in Tokyo
12:55 JST, December 12, 2023
Princes Kako, Crown Prince Akishino’s youngest daughter, attended the sixth Midori no Wa Koryu no Tsudoi awards ceremony and presented awards for urban greening at the Meiji Kinenkan in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.
Many award recipients were representatives of companies and municipalities, who were lauded for helping make greener cities.
“I’d like to show my deepest respect to the people who have worked hard to bring more greenery to towns,” the princess said.
