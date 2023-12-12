Princess Kako Attends Urban Greening Awards Ceremony in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako gives an address at the Midori no Wa Koryu no Tsudoi awards ceremony in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

Princes Kako, Crown Prince Akishino’s youngest daughter, attended the sixth Midori no Wa Koryu no Tsudoi awards ceremony and presented awards for urban greening at the Meiji Kinenkan in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

Many award recipients were representatives of companies and municipalities, who were lauded for helping make greener cities.

“I’d like to show my deepest respect to the people who have worked hard to bring more greenery to towns,” the princess said.