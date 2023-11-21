Emperor, Empress Attend Imperial Guard Band’s 70th Anniversary Concert

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Front row from left: The Empress Emerita, the Emperor Emeritus, the Emperor and the Empress attend a concert by the Imperial Guard Band on Monday.

The Emperor and the Empress attended a concert commemorating the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the Imperial Guard Band. The concert was held at the Toka-gakudo (Imperial Concert Hall) in the East Gardens of the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The Imperial Guard is responsible for guarding members of the Imperial family.

The concert was also attended by the Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their second daughter Princess Kako.

The band played six pieces of music at the concert, including the celebratory march “Reiwa.” The Emperor and the Empress applauded for the band after each piece was played.