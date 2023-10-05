- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Crown Couple Attends Award Ceremony for Blue Planet Environmental Prize in Tokyo
13:56 JST, October 5, 2023
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended the award ceremony for the Blue Planet Prize in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.
The prize honors individuals and organizations that contribute to solving global environmental issues. There were four recipients this year, including Prof. Richard Thompson of the University of Plymouth in Britain.
“I hope this award becomes an opportunity to raise the awareness of people around the world about the environment, and to encourage people to take action,” the crown prince said in a speech at the ceremony.
