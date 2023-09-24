Japan’s Princess Kako Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Event Appearance

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako in Tottori on Saturday

TOTTORI — Princess Kako canceled her appearance at an event after testing positive for the novel coronavirus during a visit to Tottori, the Imperial Household Agency announced on Sunday.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, had been in the city since Saturday to attend a national high school sign language performance competition scheduled for Sunday.

According to the announcement, Princess Kako developed a fever on Sunday morning, and an antigen test revealed that she was infected. The princess canceled her attendance at the event and will stay at a hotel in Tottori until Thursday to recuperate.