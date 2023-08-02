Home>SOCIETY>IMPERIAL FAMILY
Princess Kako Watches High School Girls’ Baseball Final

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Princess Kako smiles at Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:35 JST, August 2, 2023

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, watched the final of the 27th high school girls’ baseball championships at Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, this is the first time a member of the Imperial family has attended the championships.

The princess was seated in the front row of the VIP room on Tuesday and intently watched the game between Kobe Koryo Gakuen High School representing Hyogo Prefecture and Gifu Daiichi High School representing Gifu Prefecture.

When either school scored or a student made a fine play, the princess clapped and smiled.

