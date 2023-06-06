- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japanese Emperor Appreciates Viola Concert
14:12 JST, June 6, 2023
The Emperor attended Viola Space 2023 Vol. 31, a music festival for primarily viola players as well as other classical musicians, at a concert hall in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.
The Emperor, who plays the viola as a hobby, has been to the festival almost every year since his Crown Prince days. The festival featured many performers, including premier violist Nobuko Imai, 80. The Emperor applauded the performances from a balcony seat.
