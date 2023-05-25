- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Emperor, Empress Mourn Wartime Sailors
15:03 JST, May 25, 2023
YOKOSUKA, Kanagawa — The Emperor and Empress attended the 50th memorial ceremony for sailors who died during the Pacific War, in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday.
Held at Kanagawa Prefecture’s Kannonzaki Park, the ceremony was attended by about 400 people, including former sailors and bereaved families. After all attendees observed a minute of silence, the Emperor said, “We must never forget that the peace and prosperity of our country have been built on the precious sacrifices of many people, including sailors who died in the war — as well as on the ceaseless efforts of our people.”
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo