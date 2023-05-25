Home>SOCIETY>IMPERIAL FAMILY
  • IMPERIAL FAMILY

Emperor, Empress Mourn Wartime Sailors

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Emperor speaks at the 50th memorial ceremony for sailors who died during the Pacific War, in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:03 JST, May 25, 2023

YOKOSUKA, Kanagawa — The Emperor and Empress attended the 50th memorial ceremony for sailors who died during the Pacific War, in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Held at Kanagawa Prefecture’s Kannonzaki Park, the ceremony was attended by about 400 people, including former sailors and bereaved families. After all attendees observed a minute of silence, the Emperor said, “We must never forget that the peace and prosperity of our country have been built on the precious sacrifices of many people, including sailors who died in the war — as well as on the ceaseless efforts of our people.”

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Emperor and Empress lay flowers for sailors who died during the Pacific War in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING