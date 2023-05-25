Emperor, Empress Mourn Wartime Sailors

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor speaks at the 50th memorial ceremony for sailors who died during the Pacific War, in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday.

YOKOSUKA, Kanagawa — The Emperor and Empress attended the 50th memorial ceremony for sailors who died during the Pacific War, in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Held at Kanagawa Prefecture’s Kannonzaki Park, the ceremony was attended by about 400 people, including former sailors and bereaved families. After all attendees observed a minute of silence, the Emperor said, “We must never forget that the peace and prosperity of our country have been built on the precious sacrifices of many people, including sailors who died in the war — as well as on the ceaseless efforts of our people.”