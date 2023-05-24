- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Princess Kako Offers Flowers for Victims of Great East Japan Earthquake
14:34 JST, May 24, 2023
ISHINOMAKI, Miyagi — Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited the Ishinomaki Minamihama Tsunami Memorial Park in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, on Tuesday to offer flowers to victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake.
According to the Imperial Household Agency, this was the first time for Princess Kako to offer flowers in an area struck by the earthquake in 2011. Princess Kako also visited the ruins of Kadonowaki Elementary School, where tsunami and fire damage can still be seen, and a tsunami museum.
On Wednesday, Princess Kako is scheduled to attend a commemorative ceremony of the fiscal 2023 National Urban Greening Fair in Sendai.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo