Princess Kako Offers Flowers for Victims of Great East Japan Earthquake

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Princess Kako offers flowers for the victims of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake at the Ishinomaki Minamihama Tsunami Memorial Park in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:34 JST, May 24, 2023

ISHINOMAKI, Miyagi — Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited the Ishinomaki Minamihama Tsunami Memorial Park in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, on Tuesday to offer flowers to victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, this was the first time for Princess Kako to offer flowers in an area struck by the earthquake in 2011. Princess Kako also visited the ruins of Kadonowaki Elementary School, where tsunami and fire damage can still be seen, and a tsunami museum.

On Wednesday, Princess Kako is scheduled to attend a commemorative ceremony of the fiscal 2023 National Urban Greening Fair in Sendai.

