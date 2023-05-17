Japan Emperor Plants Rice Seedlings at Imperial Palace

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

The Emperor plants a rice seedling in a field on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The Emperor planted rice seedlings at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday as part of his annual custom.

The Emperor stepped onto the rice field near the biology research lab on the palace grounds and carefully planted a total of 20 seedlings of Nihon Masari rice and Mangetsu Mochi rice.

Planting rice at the palace was started by Emperor Showa and was succeeded by the Emperor Emeritus, followed by the Emperor.