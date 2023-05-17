- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan Emperor Plants Rice Seedlings at Imperial Palace
14:17 JST, May 17, 2023
The Emperor planted rice seedlings at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday as part of his annual custom.
The Emperor stepped onto the rice field near the biology research lab on the palace grounds and carefully planted a total of 20 seedlings of Nihon Masari rice and Mangetsu Mochi rice.
Planting rice at the palace was started by Emperor Showa and was succeeded by the Emperor Emeritus, followed by the Emperor.
