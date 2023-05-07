Home>SOCIETY>IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan’s Crown Prince, Princess Attend Coronation of King Charles III

AP
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrive at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III in London on Saturday.

By Sho Mizuno / Yomiuri Shimbun staff writer

13:51 JST, May 7, 2023

LONDON — Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, their first time to attend the crowning of a foreign monarch.

The Imperial couple sat with other royals at the ceremony, Crown Prince Akishino wearing a black tuxedo and Crown Princess Kiko a light pink kimono. They watched as King Charles donned the traditional British royal crown, a symbol of his position, amid the singing of a choir.

After the ceremony, the crown prince and princess returned to their accommodations in London. “It was a very solemn and joyful ceremony. The music was also wonderful,” the crown prince told reporters.

On Friday, the Imperial couple attended a reception hosted by the king at Buckingham Palace. They shook hands with Charles and congratulated him, and mingled with other royals present.

The Emperor and Empress sent a telegram to King Charles on Saturday expressing their congratulations, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

