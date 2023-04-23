- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Imperial Couple Attends Opening Ceremony of Medical Association Event
1:00 JST, April 23, 2023
The Emperor and Empress attended the opening ceremony of a Japanese Association of Medical Sciences event in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.
The three-day JAMS general assembly features presentations on artificial intelligence and big data.
The Emperor expressed hope that medical professionals and others would tackle challenges and help people live healthier lives.
“It is hoped that medical technology innovation will progress and developments will be made in the basic sciences that form the foundation of such innovation,” he said.
