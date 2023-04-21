Home>SOCIETY>IMPERIAL FAMILY
Crown Prince, Crown Princess Visit Imperial Mausoleums to Report Visit to Britain in May

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Crown Princess Kiko, left, and Crown Prince Akishino face cameras after visiting the Imperial mausoleums of Emperor Showa and Empress Kojun, in Hachioji, Tokyo, on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:52 JST, April 21, 2023

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko visited the Imperial mausoleums of Emperor Showa and his wife Empress Kojun, in Hachioji, Tokyo, on Thursday.

The Imperial couple reported to the late emperor and empress that they will visit Britain from May 4 to 7 to attend the coronation ceremony for King Charles.

Emperor Showa is buried in the Musashino-no-misasagi mausoleum and Empress Kojun rests in the Musashino-no-higashi-no-misasagi mausoleum close by.

