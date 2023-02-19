Japan Emperor Attends Symposium on Water Disasters

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor attends a symposium on water-related disasters in Tokyo on Saturday.

The Emperor recently attended a symposium on water-related disasters, held at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, was among those who spoke at the symposium Saturday on “Integrated Water Cycle Management in the post-COVID-19 era.” The speakers introduced examples of water disasters induced by climate change in various countries and urged the implementation of necessary measures.

The Emperor has made water research his lifework. He listened to the lectures for about an hour, sitting in a center seat at the front of the audience.