Crown Prince and Princess attend Statistics Bureau ceremony

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attend Statistics Bureau ceremony in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended a ceremony to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Statistics Bureau in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The ceremony, hosted by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, was held one year late due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his address, the Crown Prince recognized how much of a contribution statistics has made to improving people’s lives and developing society and the economy, saying, “I pray that statistics, which is an important information infrastructure of society, will continue to develop even further from now on, too.”