  • IMPERIAL FAMILY

Crown prince, princess attend customs office ceremony

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Crown Prince Akishino addresses a ceremony commemorating the 150th anniversary of Japan Customs in Tokyo on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:50 JST, November 29, 2022

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended a ceremony in Tokyo on Monday commemorating 150 years since the establishment of Japan Customs.

In a speech, the crown prince told attendees that he was impressed with the efforts of custom officials working hard to prevent illegal drug trafficking when he visited a facility in September. “I hope that you’ll continue to fulfill your social mission,” he said.

