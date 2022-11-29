- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Crown prince, princess attend customs office ceremony
14:50 JST, November 29, 2022
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended a ceremony in Tokyo on Monday commemorating 150 years since the establishment of Japan Customs.
In a speech, the crown prince told attendees that he was impressed with the efforts of custom officials working hard to prevent illegal drug trafficking when he visited a facility in September. “I hope that you’ll continue to fulfill your social mission,” he said.
