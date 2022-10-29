Emperor meets with Uruguayan President over renewable energy talks

Pool / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor, left, speaks with Uruguayan President Lacalle Pou at the Imperial Palace on Friday.

The Emperor met with Uruguayan President Lacalle Pou at the Imperial Palace on Friday. According to the Imperial Household Agency, His Majesty asked how Uruguay had achieved 98% of its electricity from renewable energy sources. The president answered that the entire country worked on renewable energy since there are no oil resources in Uruguay. He added that in the future, he hopes to cooperate with Japan in the fields of electric vehicles and green hydrogen, which is produced by electrolyzing water.