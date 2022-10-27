Japan’s crown princess, princess attend memorial for work-related fatalities

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun<

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko meet attendees at a memorial ceremony for victims of work-related fatalities at Takao Mikoromo Reido memorial hall in Hachioji, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended a memorial ceremony for victims of work-related fatalities at Takao Mikoromo Reido memorial hall in Hachioji, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The Imperial couple offered flowers for the 2,384 people whose deaths were certified as work-related last fiscal year.

About 600 people attended the ceremony, including bereaved families. The crown prince spoke to some of the attendees, asking them questions and expressing his regrets.

About 270,000 people who died from work-related causes are enshrined at the hall, which was built in 1972 specifically for that purpose. The crown prince and princess have attended memorial ceremonies at the facility every five years since its establishment.