Crown Prince meets Bhutan royals

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko, Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito pose with Bhutan’s Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck and her sons on Monday.

Crown Prince Akishino and his family hosted Bhutan’s Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck and her two sons in Tokyo on Monday.

The princess, a younger sister of Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, came to Japan for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The two families spent about an hour talking and looking at plants in the garden of the Crown Prince’s residence in the Moto-Akasaka district, the agency said.

Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their son Prince Hisahito met with the princess during their visit to Bhutan in August 2019.