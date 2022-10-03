Japan’s Emperor to undergo prostate examination in November

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Nijubashi bridge at the Imperial Palace

The Emperor is scheduled to have his prostate checked in early November after worrisome indications in earlier screenings, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The agency said slightly worrisome trends were seen in the Emperor’s prostate-specific antigen (PSA) readings from previous examinations, which led to the decision to undergo further testing for disease. At the suggestion of a specialist, an MRI scan is expected to be performed during an outpatient examination.

According to a close aide, the Emperor has no obvious symptoms and is spending his days as usual. On Saturday, he visited Tochigi Prefecture with the Empress to attend the opening ceremony of the National Sports Festival.