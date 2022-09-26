Japan’s Princess Kako attends acting, dancing competition incorporating sign language

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako signs a greeting in Kurayoshi, Tottori Prefecture, on Sunday.

KURAYOSHI, Tottori — Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, attended an acting and dance competition over the weekend that incorporates sign language.

High school students from across the nation competed in Kurayoshi, Tottori Prefecture, on Sunday. It was the first time in three years that the princess had gone in person to the event, which was held online last year and the year before due to the pandemic.

“It must have been difficult at times for you to practice amid various restrictions caused by the pandemic. I wish you all the best in your performance,” Princess Kako said in sign language at the opening ceremony.

Fifteen teams acted and danced using sign language. Princess Kako watched with enthusiasm and talked with students from the top three teams in sign language after the competition.