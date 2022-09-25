Emperor Emeritus to undergo eye surgery

The Emperor Emeritus enters the University of Tokyo Hospital in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

September 25, 2022

The Emperor Emeritus, 88, entered the University of Tokyo Hospital in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday to undergo cataract and glaucoma surgery for his right eye.

The Emperor Emeritus arrived by car at the hospital at around 9:30 a.m., waving to people along the way. At around 10:05 a.m., the Empress Emerita also entered the hospital in another car.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor Emeritus was diagnosed with cataracts that were clouding the lenses of both of his eyes and was also found to have glaucoma in his right eye. On Sept. 19, he underwent cataract surgery in his left eye at the same hospital.

