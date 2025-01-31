Snowfall Expected in Central Tokyo from Early Sunday; May Accumulate Up to 3 Centimeters

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Snowfall is expected in central Tokyo from early Sunday, with accumulation possible, according to a weather report released by the Japan Meteorological Agency on Friday.

The report said that heavy snow is expected to fall mainly in mountainous areas of the Kanto-Koshin region, and that up to 3 centimeters of snow is expected in Tokyo’s 23 wards in the 24 hours up to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The agency urged people to be careful of traffic disruptions due to icy roads.

Maximum snowfall in the 24 hours until 6 p.m. Sunday is expected to be 10 centimeters in the Kanto-Koshin region, 7 centimeters from Hakone to the Tama and Chichibu regions, 3 centimeters in southern Kanto and 1 centimeter in the northern Kanto plain area.