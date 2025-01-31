Snowfall Expected in Central Tokyo from Early Sunday; May Accumulate Up to 3 Centimeters
20:47 JST, January 31, 2025
Snowfall is expected in central Tokyo from early Sunday, with accumulation possible, according to a weather report released by the Japan Meteorological Agency on Friday.
The report said that heavy snow is expected to fall mainly in mountainous areas of the Kanto-Koshin region, and that up to 3 centimeters of snow is expected in Tokyo’s 23 wards in the 24 hours up to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The agency urged people to be careful of traffic disruptions due to icy roads.
Maximum snowfall in the 24 hours until 6 p.m. Sunday is expected to be 10 centimeters in the Kanto-Koshin region, 7 centimeters from Hakone to the Tama and Chichibu regions, 3 centimeters in southern Kanto and 1 centimeter in the northern Kanto plain area.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
-
Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries
-
Big Temperature Change Expected in Japan from February to March
-
8 Injured in Hammer Attack at University Campus in Tokyo; Woman in Her 20s Arrested
-
Japan’s Fuji TV Sought by Minister to Conduct Early Investigation on Masahiro Nakai’s Problem
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries
- Vietnam’s First Subway Opens in Ho Chi Minh City; Japanese Companies And Organizations Supported Development And Operation