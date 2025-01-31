Japanese TikTok Star Mumeixxx Attracts More Than 4.6 Mil. Followers; ‘Adorable’ Videos Showing Drastic Difference in Appearance Draw In Fans

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mumeixxx

Mumeixxx, a 20-year-old TikTok star in Otsu, boasts more than 4.6 million followers on the platform.

She began posting videos in earnest in the summer during her first year of high school and quickly gained popularity for her “adorable” and “addictive” videos. In 2024, she also made her debut as a singer.

Mumeixxx, read as Mumei, performs choreographed dances to match each song’s lyrics, and her makeup and outfits also change during videos.

Born in 2004, Mumeixxx uploads content to TikTok every day, full of carefully crafted ideas and surprises. The videos are short, ranging from a just a few seconds to about 20 seconds, but she spends about two to three hours filming and editing them.

“I enjoy it so much that I lose track of time when I really get into it,” she said.

She started posting videos with her friends in her third year of junior high. In July 2020, when she was in high school, she began to seriously post content on TikTok under the name Mumeixxx. She said she chose the name because she was “mumei,” which means “unknown” in Japanese.

In October of that year, one of her videos went viral. It was a 23-second video that started with her filming her face from below, showing a sullen expression and a double chin for a while. Then she changed the position of the camera in front of her face, showing an angelic smile in the last five seconds.

“I thought that making weird faces would get me some attention, but I was wrong,” she said. “I realized that people watch me because my appearance can change so drastically.”

A video of Mumeixxx being surprised by the number of views

After coming to this realization, she posted videos showing herself appearing serious and quiet in the beginning, then switching to her dancing and swinging her hips. Her outfits, makeup and hairstyles change, and her facial expressions and gestures are all eye-catching.

“Ever since I was a little, I wanted to be in front of people,” she said. “In elementary school, I played guitar at a school festival, and in junior high, I played the lead in a play. I might be drawing from those experiences today.”

Wanting to be cute

Mumeixxx was not just a performer during her school years, she was also an athlete. She tried kickboxing, and for three years in junior high school, she played baseball with the boys in the school club. Her position was second base.

“I was the only girl,” she said. “My hair was short and I was boyish.”

However, she secretly wanted to be like the main characters in anime.

Mumeixxx wearing makeup in a style that is popular in China

“I just wanted to be cute, with long, silky black hair and frilly clothes,” Mumeixxx said. “I really held it in, but I fantasized about it during class. I wondered, ‘What would happen if I transformed into PreCure [magical girl anime characters] right now?’ ‘What would happen if I was attacked by a monster?’”

TikTok allowed her to feel free to be who she wanted to be. As this all happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, she had plenty of time to devote to creating content, as people were urged to stay indoors.

“I thought I’d do it because I had nothing else to do,” she said. “I wanted to turn the pandemic into an opportunity.”

Not giving up

While she has many fans, she also sometimes sees cruel comments. However, she chooses to ignore them and continues to post her videos.

“I think being in the baseball club made me stronger, mentally,” she said.

Not all her videos are popular, and she has experienced slumps before.

“Even so, if you keep going and don’t give up, someone will find you,” Mumeixxx said. “Even if there are times when you don’t improve, I think it’s important to keep trying.”

Mumeixxx dances.

Her consistency of uploading a video every day at 8 p.m. seems to stem from having to write in a diary every day when she was in junior high.

“It was a rule in my family that we had to write about what happened that day, no matter what,” she said. “At the time, I didn’t get why we had to do it.”

She has filled many notebooks with handwritten notes.

©PONYCANYON

The art for the single “Put Your Hands Up”

Singing debut

In her song “Put Your Hands Up” (Pony Canyon), which she recorded when she was 19, Mumeixxx delivers a rap in her high-pitched voice over a pop electronic dance music track.

“I [thought] it would be hard to make cute songs like this when I turned 20,” she said.

“My fans said the song is really like Mumei-chan, but my friends say its not like me at all,” she said.

The two different sides show the versatility of Mumeixxx.