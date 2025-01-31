Ishikawa Pref. Couple, Not Discouraged by Noto Earthquake, Continue Making Colorful Noto Shika Arare Crackers
14:10 JST, January 31, 2025
A couple dries colorful mochi, part of the process of making Noto Shika Arare bite-size rice crackers, in Shika, Ishikawa Prefecture. Kunio Shirayama, 81, and his wife, Fusako, 82, cut the mochi into 1-centimeter cubes and dry them in wooden boxes, stirring them up once every three days. After about six weeks, when it is dry, the mochi is baked.
Last year, production was delayed by about a month and a half due to a water outage caused by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, but this year, shipments are expected to begin in mid-March as usual. “The earthquake did not discourage us. We want to deliver delicious arare, full of gratitude for those who supported us,” said Fusako.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
-
Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries
-
Big Temperature Change Expected in Japan from February to March
-
8 Injured in Hammer Attack at University Campus in Tokyo; Woman in Her 20s Arrested
-
Japan’s Fuji TV Sought by Minister to Conduct Early Investigation on Masahiro Nakai’s Problem
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries
- Vietnam’s First Subway Opens in Ho Chi Minh City; Japanese Companies And Organizations Supported Development And Operation