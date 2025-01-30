Cherry Blossoms Expected on March 21 in Central Tokyo; Western and Eastern Japan Expected to See Earlier Blooms

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Someiyoshino cherry blossoms are seen at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on March 29 last year.

Someiyoshino cherry blossoms are expected to bloom March 21 in central Tokyo, the earliest bloom date this spring among urban areas, according to a weather information company.

Chiba-based Weathernews Inc. said Wednesday the cherry blossoms will bloom in central Tokyo three days earlier than on average and eight days earlier than last year.

It is likely western and eastern Japan will see cherry blossoms bloom as usual or a little earlier than the average year, while the flowers will blossom earlier than normal in northern Japan, according to the company.

The predicted start dates for cherry blossom season are March 22 in Fukuoka, Kochi and Hiroshima, March 24 in Nagoya and March 26 in Osaka. The predicted date in Kanazawa is April 1, with April 4 in Sendai and April 24 in Sapporo.