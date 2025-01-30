Rail Fans Flock to See JR Tokai’s Retiring ‘Doctor Yellow’ Inspection Train; JR West Will Continue Operating Sister Train at Least through 2027

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Many railroad fans gather to see JR Tokai’s Doctor Yellow train after its final inspection run, at JR Tokyo Station on Wednesday.

Many railroad fans gathered by the tracks on Wednesday to bid farewell to the Shinkansen inspection train nicknamed “Doctor Yellow” as it completed its final run on the Tokaido Shinkansen line before being retired.

Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) terminated the operation of its Doctor Yellow train on that day.

Since the timetables of Doctor Yellow trains, which inspect the tracks and electrical equipment during their runs, are not made public, it is said that those who see one will be blessed with good fortune — something which has brought them a lot of popularity.

After completing its final inspection on that day, Doctor Yellow departed Tokyo Station for the Oi depot in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, at about 6:05 p.m.

Railroad fans who rushed to see it off at JR Tokyo Station shouted things like “Thank you” and waved as they watched it depart for the last time.

“Thank you for always inspecting the tracks. You did a great job,” said a 6-year-old boy from Kawasaki who greeted the train at the station with his family.

Another Doctor Yellow train, owned by West Japan Railway Co. (JR. West), is scheduled to continue operating at least through 2027.