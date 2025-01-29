Haneda-Los Angeles ANA Aircraft Shaking Injures 5 Crew; Turbulence Suspected Cause, U.S. Authority to Investigate

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Five flight attendants were injured during a flight from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport to Los Angeles due to the aircraft shaking, possibly caused by turbulence, The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry and All Nippon Airways Co. announced on Tuesday.

ANA Flight 106, carrying 196 passengers and crew on a Boeing 787-9, was shaken during a flight on Jan 8. One female flight attendant in her 30s sustained a serious tailbone injury and four other female attendants in their 20s and 30s sustained minor injuries including abrasions.

The aircraft might have been caught in turbulence, they said. The National Transportation Safety Board of the United States will investigate in detail.

According to the announcement, Flight 106 was shaken violently while descending at an altitude of 4,300 meters, 100 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles International Airport, at around 10:40 a.m. JST on Jan. 8. Flight attendants were reportedly checking to make sure passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time.

The aircraft landed safely 15 minutes later.

The diagnosis of the seriously injured flight attendant was later confirmed as a tailbone fracture on Monday.