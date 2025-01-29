Heavy Snowfall Expected on Sea of Japan Side of Hokuriku, Tohoku Regions from Wednesday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Sea of Japan side of Hokuriku and Tohoku regions is expected to be hit by heavy snowfall on Wednesday due to the strong cold air moving in.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is calling for caution, as heavy snowfall is expected to fall in some areas in a short period of time.

Not only snow, but also strong winds are expected to hit Hokuriku and northern Japan, and there is a possibility of snowstorms. There is a risk of heavy snowfall and snowstorms of warning level or higher continuing Thursday and beyond in the regions.