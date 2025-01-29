Rescue Operation for Truck Driver Still Underway for Over 24 Hours; Truck Fell into Road Cave-in in Saitama Pref. Tuesday Morning
10:54 JST, January 29, 2025
The rescue operation for the male driver of a truck that fell into a road cave-in in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, is continuing into Wednesday morning.
The back of the truck was pulled out early on Wednesday morning.
However, a new sinkhole has also appeared nearby, making the rescue operation more difficult.
According to the police and fire department, the driver was able to speak for a few hours after the accident, but the earth and sand flowed into the area around the driver’s seat, making it impossible for rescue workers to approach. Two rescue workers suffered minor injuries from the earth and sand that collapsed on them.
The sinkhole occurred at around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday. A hole about 10 meters in diameter and 10 meters deep appeared in the middle of the intersection, and a truck that was driving through fell into it. As police and rescue workers were using cranes and other equipment to carry out rescue efforts, a new sinkhole occurred nearby at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. The back of the truck was pulled out at around 2:50 a.m.
