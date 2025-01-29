Japan Eyes Actions Against Cult-Linked Aleph Over Insufficient Report; Group’s Membership Declined for 1st Time in Over 11 Years

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Public Security Intelligence Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun



The Public Security Intelligence Agency made a request Monday that regulatory action be extended against Aleph, a group linked to the Aum Supreme Truth cult, over it failing to report some of its activities.

The agency made the request to the Public Security Examination Commission.

If the request is approved, Aleph will not be allowed to use their lands and buildings – excluding those for residential purposes – of all four facilities and parts of 12 others among the group’s about 20 facilities nationwide. Aleph will also continue to be prohibited from receiving donations. The measures will be extended for another six months after the current period expires March 20.

The agency said the latest request was made due to Aleph failing to report some of its activities including the status of their assets, violating a law controlling organizations that have committed indiscriminate mass murder.

The agency said it is difficult for them to grasp the degree of risk the group poses to commit a mass murder again with the insufficient report.

The agency also said Monday the number of domestic members of Aleph and two other splinter groups, Hikari no Wa and Kanazawa-based Yamada-ra no Shudan, has declined to about 1,600 as of January, the first decrease in 11 and a half years.

There had been around 1,650 members in total since June 2013. The agency cited the reason for the drop was due to the group not being able to secure locations to solicit new followers because of the actions taken against Aleph.