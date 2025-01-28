Fuji TV’s Viewing Rate Doubles Its Usual Level; 13.1％ for Live Coverage of Press Conference

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Fuji TV’s head office in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

Fuji Television Network, Inc.’s coverage of its press conference on an issue related to retired personality Masahiro Nakai from Monday afternoon to early Tuesday was rated an average of 13.1% for households and 7.5% for individuals in Kanto region from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to the Video Research Ltd.

Both ratings were higher than those of the other four Tokyo-based private TV stations as well as NHK for the same time slot, and about double Fuji TV’s average viewing rate for the previous four weeks.