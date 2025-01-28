Crane Falls, Crashes into Condominium in Osaka; Female Resident Falls, Suffers Injuries
14:58 JST, January 28, 2025
OSAKA – A crane fell while it was being operated at a construction site and the tip of its arm collided with the seventh floor of an adjacent nine-story condominium building in Nishinari Ward, Osaka, on Monday morning.
According to local police, a woman in her 80s who lives near the collision sustained a minor head injury when she fell inside her home.
The police are investigating the cause of the crane’s fall with a view to pressing charges of professional negligence.
The incident occurred about 100 meters southwest of JR Shin-Imamiya Station.
