Crane Falls, Crashes into Condominium in Osaka; Female Resident Falls, Suffers Injuries

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A crane that fell on an apartment building is seen on Monday in Nishinari Ward, Osaka.

OSAKA – A crane fell while it was being operated at a construction site and the tip of its arm collided with the seventh floor of an adjacent nine-story condominium building in Nishinari Ward, Osaka, on Monday morning.

According to local police, a woman in her 80s who lives near the collision sustained a minor head injury when she fell inside her home.

The police are investigating the cause of the crane’s fall with a view to pressing charges of professional negligence.

The incident occurred about 100 meters southwest of JR Shin-Imamiya Station.