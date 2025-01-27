Hiroshi Ikushima Steps Down from Hosting Radio Show over Alleged Harassment
20:17 JST, January 27, 2025
TBS Radio, Inc. announced Monday that Hiroshi Ikushima has stepped down from his role as host of a program, with that day’s broadcast being the final one, due to compliance violations.
According to the announcement, the 74-year-old freelance announcer was found to have committed serious compliance violations that went against the TBS Group’s human rights policy.
The program that Ikushima left is an early morning information program called “Ikushima Hiroshi no Ohayo Teishoku Itchokusen” which has been running since 1998.
A source at the company told The Yomiuri Shimbun that Ikushima had harassed people connected to TBS Radio.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
-
Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
-
Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries
-
Big Temperature Change Expected in Japan from February to March
-
Japan Emperor Prays for World Peace in New Year’s Message
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- SoftBank to Build Next-Generation Industrial Park with AI-Based Data Center Utilizing Sharp’s Plant in Sakai, Osaka Pref.