Hiroshi Ikushima Steps Down from Hosting Radio Show over Alleged Harassment

TBS Radio, Inc. announced Monday that Hiroshi Ikushima has stepped down from his role as host of a program, with that day’s broadcast being the final one, due to compliance violations.

According to the announcement, the 74-year-old freelance announcer was found to have committed serious compliance violations that went against the TBS Group’s human rights policy.

The program that Ikushima left is an early morning information program called “Ikushima Hiroshi no Ohayo Teishoku Itchokusen” which has been running since 1998.

A source at the company told The Yomiuri Shimbun that Ikushima had harassed people connected to TBS Radio.