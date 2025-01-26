Edo Sashimono, A Woodworking Art Using Precise Joinery Techniques

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toshio Toda works in his workshop, with tools neatly arranged behind him.

Edo sashimono is a Japanese woodworking art in which precise joinery techniques are used to fit pieces of wood together without nails.

Crafts in this style are shapely and sturdy, with exquisite craftsmanship even in non-visible parts.

The workshop of Toshio Toda, 73, an Edo sashimono craftsman, echoes with the rhythmic sounds of saws, chisels and hammers.

The work that goes on in this studio, located in the Negishi area of Tokyo, involves carving grooves called “hozo” into boards of mulberry wood, which grows wild on Mikurajima Island in Tokyo, and assembling the boards together.

A chest of drawers made by Toshio Toda, taking advantage of the beautiful wood grain

In a space about the size of two tatami mats, there is a worktable and a chest of drawers where tools like planes and chisels are neatly stowed away. The walls are adorned with saws and photographs of the late master and his wife. Not a bit of space is wasted here, allowing for quick access to any needed tool.

Sashimono, which means joinery, is one of seven traditional Japanese types of woodworking, including magemono (bent work) and horimono (carving).

The history of sashimono dates back to the Heian period (794-late 12th century).

Kyo sashimono, Kyoto-style wood furniture, was famous as storage space for tea utensils and being used by the Imperial Court and aristocracy, while Edo sashimono was favored by samurai families, merchants and kabuki actors. Sashimono carpenters of Edo, now Tokyo, made many types of home furnishings such as small-sized desks and dressing tables.

The woodworking technique is highly developed without unnecessary decoration, allowing the expression of the wood grain to take center stage. This reflects the Edo sense of beauty, which says, “It is the hidden lining of the haori half-coat that is the most exquisite.”

An indispensable part of Edo sashimono is a variety of craftsmanship called “shikuchi,” which can be used in various ways depending on the type of furniture and where it will be placed.

For example, one technique used for the corners of shelves and boxes involves zig-zagging the work like a zipper to join the boards together without deviation, hiding the joints so that the wood grain appears to be continuous.

There are dozens of other commonly used techniques, such as “sanpo dome hozo,” a three-way mitered corner joint technique used for doll case frames.

New techniques are still being developed to meet the challenges of modern living environments, which tend to become dry due to air conditioning.

In 1997, Edo wood joinery was designated as a traditional handicraft by the government. Made entirely from carefully selected native woods such as mulberry and ash, Edo sashimono pieces can be repaired and used for a long time. This is a craft that deserves another look in this age of environmental awareness.

However, the aging of existing craftsmen and the lack of successors are serious problems. At a time when lifestyles are changing, there are currently 11 craftsmen in the Edo Sashimono Cooperative Association, and two-thirds of them are in their 70s or older.