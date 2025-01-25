Home>Society>General News

Yurikamome Line Suspended Due to Power Outage; Passengers in Stranded Train Evacuated on Foot

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Yurikamome

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:15 JST, January 25, 2025

Yurikamome Line services in Tokyo were temporarily suspended along the line’s entire length due to a power outage that occurred between Shibaura-futo and Odaiba-kaihinkoen stations at around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the company operating the line, one train was stranded between the two stations. About an hour after the power outage, passengers evacuated on foot to Shibaura-futo Station. No one was injured or reported feeling unwell.

As of 1 p.m., services remained suspended between Shimbashi and Ariake stations, with no prospect of resumption.

