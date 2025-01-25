Yurikamome Line Suspended Due to Power Outage; Passengers in Stranded Train Evacuated on Foot
14:15 JST, January 25, 2025
Yurikamome Line services in Tokyo were temporarily suspended along the line’s entire length due to a power outage that occurred between Shibaura-futo and Odaiba-kaihinkoen stations at around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday.
According to the company operating the line, one train was stranded between the two stations. About an hour after the power outage, passengers evacuated on foot to Shibaura-futo Station. No one was injured or reported feeling unwell.
As of 1 p.m., services remained suspended between Shimbashi and Ariake stations, with no prospect of resumption.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
-
Princess Kako Visits Imperial Palace on Her 30th Birthday
-
Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
-
Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries
-
Japanese Princess Kako Turns 30
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Princess Kako Visits Imperial Palace on Her 30th Birthday
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries