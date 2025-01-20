Dinos Fall Over Running Toward Goal in T-rexcellent Race in Fukui

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Participants in inflatable t-rex costumes run on a ski slope during a race at a ski resort in Katsuyama, Fukui Prefecture, on Sunday.

KATSUYAMA, Fukui — Thirty-four colorful Tyrannosaurus rex ran on a snow-covered slope during a race at a ski resort in Katsuyama, Fukui Prefecture, on Sunday.

The race was organized by a corporation promoting tourism in Katsuyama, home to the popular Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum. Although it was the third race of its kind, it was the first time that the event was held in the snow.

Donned in inflatable costumes that covered their entire body, the participants ran in four divisions: male and female t-rex for junior high school students and older; t-rex for elementary schoolers; and baby t-rex for preschoolers. Their courses included a sharp slope for the last 10 meters, causing some participants to fall into the snow before crossing the line.

“I couldn’t use as much muscle in my legs as I wanted to,” said a 47-year-old farmer from Fukui after the race. “It was fun running with many other t-rex.”