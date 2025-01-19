2nd-Day Tests Start for Japan’s Unified University Entrance Exams
17:29 JST, January 19, 2025
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Second-day tests started Sunday for this year’s two-day unified university entrance examinations in Japan.
On the day, applicants are taking exams on science and math, as well as informatics, a new subject.
The first-day exams covered geography and history, civics, and Japanese and foreign languages.
On Saturday, instruction errors occurred at a venue in Tokyo and another in the western prefecture of Shiga, making a total of 86 applicants subject to retests. The start of a test was pushed back at one venue because of a delay in train services.
In addition, problems including trouble in exam equipment occurred during the English listening test on the first day. As a result, 46 applicants at 43 venues restarted their tests from the questions that were suspended due to the problems.
The average scores will be announced on a preliminary basis Wednesday, and the final results on Feb. 6.
Makeup exams will be held on Jan. 25 and 26 at a total of four venues in Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka.
Those eligible to take the extra exams will include applicants who were unable to attend the exams Saturday and Sunday for reasons such as ill health owing to infections with the novel coronavirus or influenza.
Details of the makeup exams are available on the website of the National Center for University Entrance Examinations.
